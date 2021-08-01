Watch
Biles withdraws from floor finals at Olympics

Ashley Landis/AP
Simone Biles of the United States watches gymnasts perform after she exited the team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Posted at 11:21 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 23:22:35-04

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual final of the floor event, USA Gymnastics announced Saturday evening.

USA Gymnastics added that Biles would decide if she'd compete in the balance beam final "later this week."

Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone," the team said.

Biles first announced earlier this week that she would be dropping out of the gymnastics team competition, citing a need to focus on her mental health.

On Friday, the gymnast said she was still suffering with "the twisties” and "literally can not tell up from down," NBC reported.

