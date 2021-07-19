Watch
American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

Kiichiro Sato/AP
Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team arrive for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Narita International Airport Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Narita, east of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 08:41:01-04

TOKYO (AP) — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee says an alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan.

The USOPC did not say if Olympic champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win gold were isolated because of contact tracing.

The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

