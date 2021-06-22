Northern Kentucky gym owner wins national strongman championship

ERLANGER, Ky. — A gym owner and lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky claimed a national strongman championship earlier in June.

Ben Eisenmenger, owner of Be Strong Gym, won the 2021 US Strongman National Championship in the middleweight division on June 5 in Minneapolis.

To win the title, Eisenmenger competed against 44 other men from the region. He scored higher than the others in events such as the farmers walk and keg/sandbag medley.

This is not Eisenmenger's first strongman title.

In 2018, he won the title of Kentucky's Strongest Man in the 105 kilogram, or about 230 pound., division. In 2020, he won the title of West Virginia's Strongest Man at 125 kilogram, or about 275 pound, division.

Eisenmenger also earned the title Beast Tamer in 2018, a title given to a person who can complete a military press, a chin-up and a pistol squat while holding a kettlebell weighing 24 kilograms, or about 53 pounds.