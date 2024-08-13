Watch Now
No. 1 seeds, six Americans advance with wins in Cincinnati Open qualifying

CINCINNATI — Nuno Borges and Magdalena Frech, the top men's and women's seeds in the Cincinnati Open, advanced with wins in the qualifying round on Monday.

Borges, from Portugal, beat Aleksandar Vukic of Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-1, and Frech, from Poland, beat 14th-seeded Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Six Americans — three men and three women — advanced in the main draws. No. 5 seed Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, Calif., defeated Mackenzie McDonald of Orlando, Fla., 6-3, 6-2; Brandon Holt of Rolling Hills, Calif., beat Zachary Svajda of San Diego, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; and Aleksandar Kovacevic of New York got past Australia’s Rinky Hijikata, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

In the women's draw, 12th-seeded Taylor Townsend of Smyrna, Ga. beat No. 4 Katie Volynets of Walnut Creek, Calif., 6-0, 6-3; Robin Montgomery of Washington defeated No. 16 Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-4, 6-4; and Ashlyn Krueger of Springfield, Mo., edged Japan's Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

For the men, Italy's Flavio Cobolli beat 10th-seeded Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, Fla., 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. No. 3 Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan and No. 11 Corentin Moutet of France also advanced. For the women, No. 15 Harriet Dart of Great Britain, defeated No. 5 Elina Avanesyan of Armenia, 6-4, 6-1. No. 3 Lulu Sun of Australia's Lulu Sun, No. 10 Varvara Gracheva, and No. 13 Y.F. Wang of China also advanced.

LOOKING AHEAD

The men's and women's main draw both resume tomorrow. Twelve Americans — 10 men and two women — will be on courts throughout the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

No. 12 seed Ben Shelton of Atlanta will take on Reilly Opelka of St. Joseph, Mich., in the afternoon. No. 11 Taylor Fritz of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will take on Brandon Nakashima of San Diego in the evening.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.