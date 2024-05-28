Watch Now
NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault in lawsuit filed by two women

The women accuse McManus of rubbing and grinding against them and attempting to forcibly kiss one of them on a flight last year when McManus was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The women are reportedly seeking more than $1 million in damages and have requested a jury trial. (Scripps News)
Brandon McManus
Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus and his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, after he allegedly sexually assaulted them on a flight.

ESPN reported that the two women — identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II — accuse McManus of rubbing and grinding against them and attempting to forcibly kiss one accuser while they were working as flight attendants on the team's trip to London last year. The lawsuit also accuses the Jaguars organization of committing gross negligence by failing to provide a safe work environment and not monitoring their players' actions.

The women are reportedly seeking more than $1 million in damages and have requested a jury trial.

“As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class,” the Jaguars said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

McManus, 32, spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jaguars in 2023. He is now a member of the Washington Commanders after signing a one-year deal with the team in March.

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus," the Commanders said in a statement to ESPN. "We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

