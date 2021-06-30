Watch
NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, the NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis. More than a dozen national associations in various sports – hockey, soccer, tennis, golf, swimming and gymnastics, among them – have signed a memo outlining “significant concerns” about effects of allowing athletes to profit for use of their names, images and likenesses (NIL). (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 30, 2021
DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their fame and celebrity.

The move comes just as legislation is set to become law in a dozen states that would allow for that kind of compensation.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said this was "an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image, and likeness opportunities," the Associated Press reported.

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own rules regarding the issue known as NIL.

It was forced to seek a temporary solution.

The decision applies to more than 450,000 athletes across all three divisions of the NCAA.

According to the AP, athletes will be allowed to enter into agreements with agents, but they are expected to keep their school informed of any and all NIL arrangements.

