NCAA approves Gallaudet's use of a helmet for deaf and hard of hearing players this season

The NCAA has given full approval for Gallaudet's football team to use a helmet designed for players who are deaf or hard of hearing for the remainder of the season.

The helmet developed by Gallaudet University and AT&T debuted last year with the team getting the chance to play one game with it. The Bison won that day after opening 0-4, and it was the start of a three-game winning streak.

The technology involved allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback's helmet.

"We're trying to improve the game, and with us, we're trying to figure out ways to level the playing field for our guys," Gallaudet coach Chuck Goldstein told The Associated Press in a phone interview. "We're still in the trial phase. One game was a small sample size, and it was all built up for that one shot. Now as we go forward, we're learning a lot about different hiccups and things that are coming down that we weren't aware of last year."

One hiccup is Gallaudet will not be using the helmet in its home opener Saturday, Goldstein said, because the Nos. 1 and 2 quarterbacks were injured last week and there was not enough time to get another fitted with practice time to feel comfortable implementing it. His hope is to have it ready for the next home game on campus in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28.

"It's great that the NCAA has approved it for the season so we can work through these kinks," Goldstein said. "We have time, and we're excited about it — more excited than ever. And I'm just glad that we have these things and we see what we need to improve."

Gallaudet gaining approval for the helmet in Division III play comes just as audio helmet communication has gone into effect at the Division I level.

"It's just a matter of time before it comes on down to our level, which would really put us at a disadvantage if we didn't have an opportunity like this," Goldstein said. "We're grateful to have that opportunity to keep going and learning and see what feedback we can give the NCAA and kind of tell them about our journey."

AT&T chief marketing and growth officer Kellyn Kenny said getting the helmet on the field last year was a huge moment of pride, and this amounts to a major step forward.

"Now, as the next season of college football kicks off, we not only get to celebrate another history making milestone, but we have the opportunity to further collaborate and innovate on ways to drive meaningful change toward making sports more inclusive for everyone," Kenny said.