NASCAR driver honors fallen Cincinnati marine in Coca-Cola 600 win

CONCORD, N.C. — On auto racing's biggest weekend, the Coca-Cola 600 winner honored a Cincinnati marine who died in Iraq.

All drivers raced Monday with the names of fallen service members on their vehicles. Ryan Blaney, a 29-year-old from Trumbull County, Ohio, had "Sgt. Kreuter" printed on his windshield in honor of St. Xavier grad David Kreuter, who died in Iraq.

And it appears Kreuter gave Blaney an added boost. The son of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney won the race, his first win since 2021.

"Carrying Sgt. Kreuter with him," Xfinity Racing tweeted after the win.

David Kenneth J. Kreuter was among 15 people killed by a roadside bomb near Haditha, Iraq in August 2005. Eleven of the 15 were Lima Company Marines, who were among the hardest hit during the war in Iraq.

Kreuter was 26, and his son had just been born weeks before.

"He was a wonderful, loving brother to his sisters. He was so happy to be married, and truly excited to come home to his new role as father and husband," Kreuter's family said on his memorial website. "He had a great sense of humor, and brightened the day for everyone."

Charlotte Motor Speedway also hosted Gold Star families as part of its salute to service members during Memorial Day Weekend.

