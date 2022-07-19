MASON, Ohio — The world's top players will return to the Tri-State this August for the Western & Southern Open this August.

Two-time Western & Southern winner and 23-time major champion Serena Williams headlines the list of competitors, which includes world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina. In the men's field, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will return, along with Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic, who recently won his fourth straight Wimbledon championship, is also on the entry list. Hours after winning, the former No. 1 said he has no plans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will likely not be competing at the US Open due to the country's restrictions.

It is unclear how Djokovic would be able to enter the U.S. without getting the vaccination or a medical exemption.

"I'll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there," Djokovic said after Wimbledon. "That would be probably the next big tournament, the next big swing, playing a tournament or two before US Open and US Open. If that doesn't happen, then I have to see what the schedule will look like."

The top eight seeds for men and women will receive first round byes, a two-round qualifying tournament Aug. 13-14 will add eight women and seven men to the field and then four men and five women will be awarded wild card entries into the singles fields. One additional player can be added to each field as a special exemption.

First serve for the qualifying tournament is at 10 a.m. Aug. 13. The men's and women's singles finals will be Sunday, Aug. 21. For a full list of the men's and women's fields, click here.

