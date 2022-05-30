Watch
Mahomes, wife announce they're expecting baby No. 2

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP
FILE - Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 30, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced over the weekend that they are expecting baby No. 2.

The couple announced the news on social media on Sunday, posting pictures of them with their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, holding a sign that reads, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

The NFL star released pictures of the happy moment alongside the caption, "Round 2!"

Matthews, who is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, and the NFL star tied the knot in March and welcomed Sterling in February 2021, the "Today" show reported.

