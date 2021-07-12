Miami University pitcher drafted to Los Angeles Angels

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University pitcher Sam Bachman has been drafted to the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.

Welcome, Sam!



With the 9th overall pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Angels select RHP Sam Bachman from Miami University (OH). pic.twitter.com/nYofLLscEM — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 12, 2021

Bachman is currently a junior at Miami University, according to his bio page on the team's website. Originally from Fishers, Indiana, he graduated from Hamilton Southeastern high school in Fishers.

Cool scene here at @MiamiRedHawks for Sam Bachman. About 100 friends, teammates and lots and lots people with the last name Bachman supporting the first-round talent. pic.twitter.com/DKYRXlOoKv — Keenan Singleton (@KJMSingleton) July 11, 2021

In 2021, he made 12 appearances on the mound for Miami University, his team bio reads. He was named First Team All-MAC in 2021 and recorded 93 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched that season.