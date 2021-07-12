Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Miami University pitcher drafted to Los Angeles Angels

items.[0].image.alt
Sam Craft/AP
Miami (Oh) Sam Bachman (18) throws. Astride against Texas A&M during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Miami OH Texas A M Baseball
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 21:55:54-04

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University pitcher Sam Bachman has been drafted to the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.

Bachman is currently a junior at Miami University, according to his bio page on the team's website. Originally from Fishers, Indiana, he graduated from Hamilton Southeastern high school in Fishers.

In 2021, he made 12 appearances on the mound for Miami University, his team bio reads. He was named First Team All-MAC in 2021 and recorded 93 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched that season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.