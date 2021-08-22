Little League World Series: West Side shut out by California team in second round

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — West Side Little League will face an elimination game Monday after losing 9-0 to Torrance, Calif., in the second round of the Little League World Series on Sunday morning at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pa.

After a lead-off double by Kaleb Harden in the bottom of the first inning, West Side, a team of 12-year-old all-stars from Hamilton, did not collect another hit against Torrance starter Xavier Navarro, who pitched 4 2/3 innings.

Isaac Mora and Brandon Perez combined to keep West Side hitless in the final 1 1/3 innings. The Torrance pitchers combined for two strikeouts and two walks.

Torrance, the first Los Angeles County team to play in the Little League World Series since 1994, scored one run in the second, four in the third and four in the sixth, collecting 11 hits against West Side pitchers Cooper Oden and Maddox Jones. Grant Hays went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs.

West Side will play its next game at 3 p.m. Monday against Lafayette, La., at Volunteer Stadium. Lafayette lost 2-0 to Sioux Falls, S.D., in the first round Friday but defeated Oaks, Pa., in a loser’s bracket game on Saturday.

Torrance will play in the semifinals of the Tom Seaver Bracket at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Oswego, Ore., or Sioux Falls, S.D.,, at Lamade Stadium.

West Side advanced with a 1-0 victory in eight innings Thursday against Nolensville, Tenn. Torrance advanced with a 10-2 victory against North Manchester-Hooksett (N.H.).

