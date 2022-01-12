Watch
Ickey Woods to rule The Jungle as Bengals host Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Ruler of The Jungle, a new role created this season to generate hype among fans tailgating and cheering in the stands, will be Ickey Woods for Saturday's showdown against the Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium.

Woods was a key player for the 1988 team that made it all the way to Super Bowl XXIII in 1989. The Bengals snagged him as a second-round draft pick in the 1988 NFL Draft and from there he went on to set franchise rookie records for rushing with 1,066 yards.

He scored three touchdowns in the playoffs as the Bengals charged through the ranks to the Super Bowl.

Woods' “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown dance also made him a household name, despite an NFL career that encompassed barely two full seasons.

