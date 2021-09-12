Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

FC Cincinnati gets first victory at TQL Stadium

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Dean/AP
FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) scores a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Toronto Cincinnati MLS
Posted at 11:42 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 23:42:02-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner and Haris Medunjanin each scored, and Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night for its first victory at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight in a row.

Brenner toe-poked Luciano Acosta’s pass into the back of the net in the 39th minute. Medunjanin scored his second goal of the season in the 58th on a double deflection that got past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.