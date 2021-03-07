Menu

Davenport, Madsen lift Cincinnati over East Carolina 82-69

Eric Christian Smith/AP
Cincinnati head coach John Brannen walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Posted at 6:31 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 18:31:35-05

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport and Mason Madsen scored 19 points apiece as Cincinnati got past East Carolina 82-69 on Sunday.

Keith Williams added 16 points and Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points for Cincinnati (10-10, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Madsen also had six rebounds, while Williams posted six rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points for the Pirates (8-10, 2-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Tristen Newton added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Brandon Suggs had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

