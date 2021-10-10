Watch
Burrow hospitalized following Bengals loss to Packers

Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws before an NFL exhibition football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been hospitalized to check for a throat contusion following the Bengals' Sunday afternoon showdown against the Packers at Paul Brown Stadium.

The two teams played hard, with scores staying close for much of the game.

With just a little more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, RB Joe Mixon scored an eight-yard touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion from Tee Higgins.

From there, rookie kicker Evan McPherson missed two kicks — one just seconds before the end of the fourth quarter and one in overtime. The Bengals ultimately fell to the Packers 25-22.

The Bengals have not released an update on Burrow's condition or whether he will miss any future games.

