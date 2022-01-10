Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Bengals' playoff return scheduled for Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Robbins | Getty Images
JANUARY 09: Cincinnati Bengals fans hold a sign during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Nine types of fans you're bound to run into at a Bengals game
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 22:58:49-05

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will face either the New England Patriots or the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium for their first return to a playoff game since 2016.

The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will play on NBC.

Who the Bengals step onto the field with on Saturday is yet to be determined, pending the conclusion of Sunday night's showdown between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals played and defeated the Raiders 32-13 in November; they have yet to face the Patriots this season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.