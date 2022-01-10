Bengals' playoff return scheduled for Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will face either the New England Patriots or the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium for their first return to a playoff game since 2016.

The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will play on NBC.

Who the Bengals step onto the field with on Saturday is yet to be determined, pending the conclusion of Sunday night's showdown between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals played and defeated the Raiders 32-13 in November; they have yet to face the Patriots this season.