Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Bengals' next playoff game will be against Titans Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Caleb Noe
thumbnail_image001.jpeg
Posted at 11:25 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 23:53:36-05

After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders and clinching the team's first playoff win in over three decades, the Cincinnati Bengals will next face the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bengals only won four games in the 2020 season, but one of those was against the Titans.

In that week eight game, Joe Burrow threw for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The game was in Cincinnati.

The winner of Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Titans will advance to play either Buffalo or Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.