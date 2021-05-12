Bengals announce regular season schedule

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their regular season schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

Both season ticket and single-game tickets are available for all 10 home games. There will be no fees on single-game tickets bought directly through the Bengals, the team said in a press release.

Most notably, the Bengals will take on former QB Andy Dalton at Paul Brown Stadium when they face the Chicago Bears in week two on September 19.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule:

PRESEASONL

(day and date TBD), at Tampa Bay, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

(day and date TBD), at Washington, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

Sun., Aug. 29, MIAMI, 4 p.m., CBS

REGULAR SEASON:

Sun., Sept. 12, MINNESOTA, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Sept. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Sept. 26, at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., CBS

Thurs., Sept. 30, JACKSONVILLE, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Sun., Oct. 10, GREEN BAY, *1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 17, at Detroit, *1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 24, at Baltimore, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 31, at N.Y. Jets, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 7, CLEVELAND, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 14, — BYE —

Sun., Nov. 21, at Las Vegas, *4:05 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 28, PITTSBURGH, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 5, L.A. CHARGERS, *1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Dec. 12, SAN FRANCISCO, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 19, at Denver, *4:05 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 26, BALTIMORE, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Jan. 2, KANSAS CITY, *1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Jan. 9, at Cleveland, *1 p.m., CBS