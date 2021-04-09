Judges in Texas order 13 women suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson to reveal their names

HOUSTON, Texas — Two judges in Texas ordered on Friday that the names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment be made public.

Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin argued that 13 of women's names be released publically so his client could “have a chance at properly defending himself," The Associated Press reported.

According to USA Today, the women sued under the name Jane Doe.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer defending the women, argued that releasing their names could put their lives in danger. He added that one of the plaintiffs who made her name known publicly during a news conference Tuesday had received death threats.

District Judge Dedra Davis ordered in the first hearing that the lawsuit of one woman be refiled within two days with her name on it.

In the second hearing, which involved 12 plaintiffs, Buzbee told District Judge Rabeea Collier that nine women agreed to make their names known publically. Collier ordered the other three women must do the same.

22 women accuse Watson of allegedly exposing himself, touching them with his genitals, or kissing them against their will while giving him a massage, The AP reported.