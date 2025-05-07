'An awesome journey' | How Lakota West grad Silas Walters went from walk-on to leader at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University redshirt senior safety Silas Walters hasn’t forgotten the pivotal moment in his college football career.

The 2021 Lakota West High School graduate stood on the Nippert Stadium sidelines during his freshman season as the RedHawks played at the University of Cincinnati in the season opener that year.

“I was just a small unrecruited walk-on that got a chance to come and be on the team,” Walters said. “You can see the speed and the size of those guys out there. I was like, ‘I’m going to have to develop myself.’ If I don’t do anything, I’m not going to be able to play at this level.”

Walters, 22, came to grips with that reality and “locked in mentally and physically.” He committed to the weight room and a nutrition plan. Moreover, he immersed himself in the playbook while learning from the coaches.

“It was a total turning point,” Walters said. “This is a different level. It’s a level up.”

Two years later, Walters was awarded a scholarship by Miami head coach Chuck Martin.

“It’s been an awesome journey since I’ve gotten here,” Walters said. “I think it’s taught me that hard work yields profits and being consistent. Doing average things great every day is what I think sets you apart from others.”

Walters started all 14 games in 2024. He was named to Phil Steele’s Mid-American Conference with 95 tackles overall, including 11 against UC. He was also named to the Academic Mid-American Conference Team. Those accomplishments arrived a year after he led the nation in special teams tackles.

Michael Caterina/AP Miami University defensive back Silas Walters breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Harrison during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 21, 2024 in South Bend, Ind.

“He’s different than a lot of people because he’s had to earn his right to be out there,” Miami defensive coordinator Bill Brechin said. “But he’s done it the right way by just trying to show up to this building every day with the right mindset and just outwork people.”

Walters is now a leader on a defense that returns just four starters as the RedHawks look ahead toward their season opener at Wisconsin Aug. 28. The offense will have 11 new starters.

There is plenty of potential for a team that won the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl and the 2023 Mid-American Conference championship. The RedHawks have earned 20 wins over a two-year span.

Miami can look to Walters for inspiration as he nears the completion of his collegiate career journey.

“That’s what I’m probably the most proud of about Silas is never skipping a step in the process and how you get to that point,” Brechin said. “And never really complaining about where he was at and what his role was. Just went out and did it. If you told him to do something, he went and did it. And now obviously he is going to be one of our better defensive players coming back. So he’s got to continue to raise his game, which he’s been doing all spring long.”

For Walters, Miami football is more than the sport itself. He’s developed friendships that will last a lifetime.

"It teaches you about dealing with failure and dealing with success even,” said Walters. “It gives you the whole go-around. It’s definitely helped my morals in a good way and it’s taught me a lot about life.”