Cyclones trainer with dwarfism paves path for former female student trainer

CINCINNATI — In a sport as violent as hockey, the role of an athletic trainer is extremely important. It takes a special person to be able to adapt to the needs of an entire locker room on a moment's notice. Cyclones Head Athletic Trainer Tim Murray is in his final year with the organization.

"If I’m helping them stay on the ice. Then perfect, I’m doing my job, they’re doing their job,” Murray said.

Murray was born with dwarfism, and actively tries to raise awareness about his difference.

"People view my difference as kind of a joke,” Murray said.

Murray is the only little person in his family.

For the last four years, Tim has come to the rink, focused and with a positive attitude. Despite dealing with being ostracized on any given day by other members of society.

For instance, Murray was taking his dog on a walk, when he saw a boy he describes as "school age."

“I turn around and there is his phone right in my face taking a picture,” Murray said.

A daily battle, making Tim feel like he’s a part of a circus he didn’t sign up for.

“'Hey come look at this midget, like he’s different than you because he’s smaller. He can’t help it, but come look at him,'” Murray said.

“For someone who has been through what he has in his life, what more can be said about him. I was happy going to war with him,” Cincinnati Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne said.

“People with dwarfism are viewed as lesser than in some minds, but like with these guys, I was just one of the guys,” Murray said.

One of the guys, but also a mentor to many former athletic training students.

“Oh he’s fearless, he’s a very fearless guy, he’s a very inspiring guy,” Murray's former student, Megan Gusky said.



Murray described his decision to leave as difficult because the Cyclones became a second family to Tim. Coincidentally, family is the reason why Tim works so hard at his craft. He strives to honor his late grandfather, and his father.

“Last year, winning athletic trainer of the year. (My dad) told me how proud he was,” Murray said as he held back tears.

It was a simple, loving gesture from dad.

“It tells me that I know I’m doing the right thing. I know I’m doing something right, if he is saying it that I know that the kids that look up to me that have dwarfism, if they don’t and they have a difference of some kind, they can see that it’s possible,” Murray said.

The person filling Tim’s shoes, Megan Gusky, one of Tim's former students, saw the possibilities.

“Because I’m a female I think I always questioned 'can I do this?'” Gusky said.

“Coming into a locker room of 25 guys who are as brash as they can be...she commanded the room right away,” Murray said.

“It gave me the confidence that I didn’t think I had,” Gusky said.

Despite their visual differences, they are "two peas in a pod" with the same driving motivaton.

“Much like he wants to do this for his grandfather, (I want) to be able to be behind the bench in a rink, for my dad,” Gusky said.

Megan’s father has a rare autoimmune disease, and not every day is guaranteed.

“Just knowing I’m making him proud, it’s amazing," Gusky said holding back tears.

Murray is passing the puck, but the mentality remains the same.

“They don’t think it’s possible for me to succeed other than being someone else’s entertainment. That’s not what I’m here to do," Murray said.

“Everybody has their differences but I’m not going to take 'no' for an answer,” Gusky said.

“I want them to know that we can do it,” Murray said.

And they did.