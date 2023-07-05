Cincinnati Cyclones announce new NHL affiliate

CINCINNATI — After six seasons as the ECHL affiliate for the Buffalo Sabres, the Cincinnati Cyclones announced a new affiliation agreement with the NHL's New York Rangers.

The four-time Stanley Cup champion Rangers are one of the original six NHL franchises, joining in 1926. They've made the playoffs in 14 of the last 18 seasons, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2014. New York was previously affiliated with the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

"We're elated and honored to be entering an affiliation with the New York Rangers," Cyclones Team President Ray Harris said in a release. "The Rangers bring with them a deep tradition of excellence on and off the ice. Our teams are united and share the common goal of developing players within a winning culture. We know this is the right move for our organization to help return a championship back to Cincinnati."

Since joining the ECHL, the Cyclones have won the Kelly Cup two times, qualifying for the playoffs in 11 of 15 seasons. Since 2006, 28 of Cincinnati's players have gone on to play in the NHL, with many more making it to the AHL (the NHL's primary developmental league).

The Cyclones' new AHL affiliate will be the Hartford Wolf Pack, who have been a Rangers affiliate for the past 10 seasons.

"We're here to develop the next AHL and NHL players, and one of the first things our team will see when they enter the doors is the Wolf Pack and Rangers logos," head coach Jason Payne said in a release. "That's what it it's all about. Working hard every day to earn your opportunity at the next level. The Rangers have a storied history and we as an organization look forward to working with them to create more history."

The Cyclones' 2023-24 season kicks off Saturday, Oct. 21 at Heritage Bank Center.