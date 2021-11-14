Wyoming High School wins the OHSAA Division II state boys soccer championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wyoming High School won the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state boys soccer championship Saturday night at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Junior Louis Trenkamp scored a goal late in the game to help Wyoming defeat Bay Village 1-0 in the state final.

It is the first state boys soccer title for Wyoming in the Cowboys' first state tournament appearance.

"This is a group who has embraced our culture built upon commitment, hard work, competition and brotherhood," Wyoming coach Adam Jones said.

"They work hard and love each other. The selflessness each of them possess is what has allowed us to be so successful on our run. We don't have a superstar. We're just a fantastic team. The best soccer team Wyoming has ever seen."

Wyoming completes its season with an 19-2-2 record including its first regional title in boys soccer.

"The community has poured a ton of resources into athletes and our student-athletes at Wyoming," Jones said.

"The support is uncommon which is why Wyoming is uncommon and why all of our teams are able to do uncommon things. Grateful for it all."

The Cowboys, ranked No. 8 in the season's final state coaches' poll, defeated Chillicothe Unioto 6-1 in the state semifinal Nov. 10 at Teays Valley High School. Bay Village (17-3-3) was ranked No. 3 in the state poll.

Wyoming won't soon forget this boys soccer state championship journey.

"This is amazing for so many reasons," Wyoming athletic director Jan Wilking said.

"This team, the coaches and the community are special. We have been knocking on the door of getting to the next level for the last couple years. This group was able to make that happen, not only for them but for all the players who came before them."

It was quite a memorable soccer season overall at Wyoming High School. The Wyoming girls soccer team (16-4-3) completed its season Friday afternoon as the Division II state runner-up.