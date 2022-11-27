Wyoming High School football team advances to the Division IV state final

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wyoming High School football team is going to Canton.

The Cowboys rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Steubenville 32-20 Saturday night in a Division IV state semifinal at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Wyoming (15-0) advances to play Cleveland Glenville (14-0) in the Division IV state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Wyoming is making its fourth state final appearance with its most recent state title in 2018 as the Division IV state champion. Wyoming also won a Class AA state title in 1977 and was Class AA state runner-up in 1975.

Senior running back CJ Hester, an Ohio Mr. Football finalist, scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Quaid Hauer to help lift the Cowboys to their 15th consecutive win this season.

The Cowboys took advantage of a late turnover for a dramatic rally in the fourth quarter.

Steubenville led 20-19 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter and was driving in Wyoming territory for another potential score when the Big Red fumbled and the Cowboys recovered. Wyoming marched down the field and Hester ran in for a touchdown to give the Cowboys the lead.

Then, Wyoming junior DJ Gray's pick-six gave the Cowboys a 32-20 lead with under a minute left. Hester's interception on the next drive sealed the game for the Cowboys.

Hester, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan, has scored 48 rushing touchdowns this season which is the fifth-most in a season in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

Hester is part of a senior class that is 50-3 in their careers. Now, the Cowboys have an opportunity to add to the program's storied legacy next weekend in Canton.

Wyoming, which has the No. 1 all-time winning percentage in Ohio high school football history, is making its 28th playoff appearance including its 10th consecutive postseason.

Cleveland Glenville defeated Jefferson Area 52-7 in the other state semifinal Saturday night. Cleveland Glenville was ranked No. 1 in the season's final Associated Press state poll while Wyoming was ranked No. 2.

