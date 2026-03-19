Wyoming boys hoops team advances to the state final for first time in program history

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Wyoming High School boys basketball team is in a state final for the first time in program history.

The Cowboys defeated Zanesville Maysville 68-51 in a Division IV state semifinal Thursday afternoon at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Wyoming (26-2) advances to play Cleveland Glenville (19-9 Thursday) in the Division IV state final at 4:15 p.m. Friday at University of Dayton Arena.

Wyoming earned redemption of sorts after it lost to Maysville 75-73 in double overtime in a 2025 Division IV state semifinal. Maysville went to win the state 2025 state championship.

The Cowboys led 30-20 at halftime on Thursday. They had a 12-point lead at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter, and never trailed in the first and shot 75% from the field over the first two quarters (15 of 20). Wyoming also outscored Maysville 22-11 in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Devin Evans scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Cowboys. He was 12 of 15 from the field. Fellow senior Kellen Wiley scored 14 points, while senior guard Darren Gray scored 12 points and had seven rebounds.

Wyoming is in its second straight state Final Four and the fourth appearance in program history. Wyoming was also a state semifinalist in 2025, 1942 and 1938.

Maysville is ranked No. 13 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division). Wyoming is ranked No. 15.

Entering Thursday, Wiley averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals; Evans averaged 15 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals; and senior forward Carlyle Billingsley averaged 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Gray averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

Entering Thursday, Wyoming averaged 66.5 points and allowed 37.7 games.

Wyoming is one of three Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament this week.

Summit Country Day (16-10) plays Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (23-2) in a Division V state semifinal at 12:45 p.m. Friday at University of Dayton Arena.

Princeton (23-3) plays Lakewood St. Edward (22-4) in a Division I state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

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