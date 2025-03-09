Wyoming boys basketball team captures first regional title in program history

CINCINNATI — The Wyoming High School boys basketball team earned its first regional championship in program history Sunday afternoon.

Wyoming defeated Alter 50-41 in a Division IV regional final at Xavier University’s Cintas Center. Wyoming advances to its first state tournament since 1942 next week.

“Joy for our guys,” Wyoming coach Matt Rooks said. “That team has been our Achilles heel for a long time. We get to this moment, we can never beat them. To finally get over that threshold to beat those guys who are well-coached and very talented – it just means a lot for our program, our guys. I’m so proud of them.”

Junior guard Devin Evans scored a game-high 18 points while junior guard Darren Gray scored 14 points and had five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead Wyoming (25-2).

The Cowboys advance to play Maysville in a Division IV state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on March 14 at Wittenberg.

“I think once you get to the final four anything can happen,” Rooks said. “You got a lot of good teams. Just get us there and we’ll see. We’re going to enjoy this today.”

Wyoming has won 25 games for the first time in program history in addition to the first regional title, according to Rooks.

“It just says a lot about our guys and what they’re about,” Rooks said.

Junior guard Kellen Wiley said the team will remember this regional final for the rest of their lives.

“It’s definitely a special moment for all of us,” Wiley said. “I just can’t say it enough – I’m blessed. I’m blessed to be here.”

