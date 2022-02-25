Woodward's Paul McMillan IV nears LeBron James on OHSAA all-time scoring list

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Woodward High School senior point guard Paul McMillan IV has always wanted to pass LeBron James on the state's all-time scoring list. After Thursday night, he's one step closer.

McMillan moved into seventh place on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time scoring list with 2,582 career points.

He had 15 points at halftime of a Division II sectional second-round game against Blanchester. He made a free throw with 6:58 left in the quarter for his 16th point of the night.

McMillan trails James by just 64 points on that elite statistical category list. The superstar forward for the Los Angeles Lakers scored 2,646 career points at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary before his 2003 graduation.

"My goal was always whatever LeBron James did, I wanted to be just as good," McMillan told WCPO in December. "Everybody says that he's the best player to ever come out of Ohio, which I agree with. He wins three of the four state championships, 2,600 career points. I think he only lost five or six games out of four years. He's pretty much the standard."

Woodward, the No. 1 seed in the Southwest 1 Sectional/District, has won 11 consecutive games.

McMillan entered Thursday night as No. 10 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time scoring list with 2,566 career points.