Winton Woods High School football team captures the Division II, Region 8 title

CLAYTON, Ohio — The Winton Woods High School football team defeated Piqua 38-17 Friday night to capture the Division II, Region 8 championship at Clayton Northmont.

"For our kids that's huge," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. "People were writing us off early. I couldn't be happier for these kids."

Senior running back Tyrek Spikes rushed 28 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Winton Woods to its fourth regional title in program history and the first trip to the state Final Four since 2018.

Spikes has 103 yards for 892 yards (8.6 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in four playoff games.

Spikes has 1,575 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns overall this season.

"He's one of the toughest kids I've ever coached," Murphy said.

Senior quarterback Buddy Ellery was 7-of-8 passing for 109 yards.

Defensively, senior linebacker Jeremiah Anderson had five tackles. Junior linebacker Qierstin Williams and senior defensive lineman Jayden Denton had four tackles each.

Winton Woods (11-3) plays Green (11-3) in a Division II state semifinal Nov. 26 at a neutral location that will be announced Sunday afternoon. Green defeated Massillon 26-25 to capture the Region 7 title Friday night.

