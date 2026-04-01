Western Hills girls hoops star Kev'iya Parrish announces intention to transfer to Princeton

CINCINNATI — Western Hills freshman guard Kev’iya Parrish announced Wednesday that she intends to transfer to Princeton.

Parrish, nicknamed “Yaya,” announced her intention in an Instagram post.

“Coming back home,” Parrish wrote.

Parrish hadn't officially withdrawn from Western Hills as of 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the school's athletic department.

Parrish averaged 39.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.7 steals and 4.9 assists for Western Hills (16-5) through 20 games this past season, according to the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference website. Parrish led Ohio girls basketball in points per game average, according to MaxPreps.

Parrish scored 50-plus points five times this past season. She scored 54 points and had 10 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and three blocks in a 75-63 win over visiting Hughes Feb. 5. Parrish broke the Western Hills girls basketball program’s single-game scoring record for a third time during her freshman season.

Parrish, an Ohio Prep Sports Media Association Division I second team all-state selection, was a Southwest District Division I first team selection.

Princeton (23-5) completed its season in March as the Division I state runner-up. It was Princeton’s fifth trip to the girls basketball state Final Four overall. Princeton was also the 2025 Division I state runner-up.

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