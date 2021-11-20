Western Brown's Drew Novak is the fourth player in OHSAA history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown junior quarterback Drew Novak is the fourth Ohio high school football player to throw for at least 5,000 yards in a season, according to information from the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book list.

Novak's 5,962 yards passing this season is sixth all-time in the OHSAA record book. Kenton's Benjamin Mauk (2002 and 2001) and Maty Mauk (2010 and 2011) accomplished the 5,000 yards mark twice.

"Drew had a phenomenal year," Western Brown football coach Nick Osborne said. "I think he is only going to get better as time goes on. We're excited for his future."

Novak completed this season with 5,269 yards passing and 56 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,202 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Novak's 56 passing touchdowns this season is ranked among the all-time best for most passing TDs in a season, according to the OHSAA record list.

Novak passed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (Findlay High School) on Friday night. Roethlisberger threw for 54 touchdowns during the 1999 season.

Novak, ranked No. 1 nationally in passing yards this season by MaxPreps, will also be on the OHSAA's career passing yards list (9,924 yards) and career passing touchdowns (96 touchdowns) category.

He will also be on the OHSAA record book list for most passing touchdowns in a game (7) and most passing yards in a game (503 and 521).

Granville defeated Western Brown 57-49 Friday in the Division III, Region 11 final. Novak threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the first regional final appearance for the Broncos (11-3).

Osborne said the community support had a significant impact on the program this year. He said "Bronco Nation" was in full effect from start to finish Friday night.

Osborne said the community truly congratulated the student-athletes and the program Friday night. The student-athletes and coaching staff enjoyed the memorable journey.

"Our kids never quit," Osborne said. "They fought every game. We lost three games this year by eight (points), seven and eight again so we were right in it. We were honestly five plays away from being 14-0 right now and playing in the final four. But, it's part of life. That's what I told them last night. You are going to win some in life, you are going to lose some. It's how you respond from here on out. I'm just real excited for the future of our program and the future of our seniors that left us last night."

Western Brown senior kicker Evan Grimes is tied for fifth on the OHSAA list for most extra points in a season (82).

Senior wide receiver Logan Campbell will enter the OHSAA record book list in career receptions (187), career receiving yards (2,584) and consecutive games with a reception (25).

Senior Dylan Novak will enter the OHSAA categories in consecutive games with a reception (22) and most receptions in a season (92).

The Broncos will also enter OHSAA categories for having 700 points as a team and a 50 points per game scoring average.

