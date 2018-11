Watch the best high school football highlights in town hosted by WCPO Sports Director John Popovich. Watch the video player above for top plays from Colerain vs. Pickerington Central and Winton Woods vs. Massillon Washington. Watch the video player below for Beechwood vs. Campbellsville, CovCath vs. Pulaski County and Walton-Verona vs. Mayfield.

MIKE DYER STORY: Family, football, faith mean everything in Pace household

SEE Friday's scores and Saturday's schedule.

Get the latest preps sports news and chat with Mike Dyer by joining our Cincinnati Area High School Sports Facebook group.