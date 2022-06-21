Walnut Hills star Tyler McKinley is a finalist for USA Basketball Under-17 national team

CINCINNATI — Walnut Hills High School 2024 power forward Tyler McKinley was selected Monday as one of 18 finalists for the 2022 USA Basketball men's Under-17 national team.

McKinley, rated Ohio's No. 1 boys basketball player in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, completed three days of training camps at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The finalists, selected from 34 athletes who were invited to camp, will be considered for one of 12 spots on the U17 national team that will compete in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain, July 2-10. The final roster is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Finalists were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee and the roster represents the high school graduating classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In the U17 competition, the United States will got for its sixth straight gold medal dating back to the event's inception in 2010 and boasts a 37-0 record.

McKinley is the only Ohio player invited to the prestigious training camp.

He averaged 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks as the Eastern Cincinnati Conference player of the year this past season for the Eagles. He was a Division I honorable mention all-state selection, too.

Rated the nation's No. 12 power forward in his class, McKinley has scholarship offers that include University of Cincinnati, Xavier, Ohio State, Kansas State, South Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Dayton, Ohio University and Miami University.

