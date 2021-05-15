Walnut Hills High School baseball coach Jack Kuzniczci wins his 500th career game

CINCINNATI — Walnut Hills High School baseball coach Jack Kuzniczci won his 500th career game on Saturday afternoon as the visiting Eagles defeated Sycamore 9-1.

Kuzniczci is the 34th coach in Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball history to reach 500 wins, according to the OHSAA website. He joins the OHSAA all-time state coaching wins list (minimum 500 wins).

Congratulations to coach Jack Kuzniczci on his 500th win as a head coach!! Walnut defeats Sycamore by a score of 9-1 behind a great pitching performance by Robby Walters and a grand slam from Colin Miller. @walnutathletics @walnut_baseball @ENQSports @mlaughman @MikeDyer — WalnutSportsMedicine (@WalnutATC) May 15, 2021

"The consistency is probably what I'm most proud of," Kuzniczci told WCPO on Friday. "I think I've only had three or four losing seasons out of all my seasons."

Kuzniczci, a part-time teacher at Walnut Hills, is in his sixth season coaching at the school.

Kuzniczci previously coached 21 years at Madeira including the time when Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi was in high school.

Kuzniczci coached two years at Clermont Northeastern prior to Madeira. This is his 29th season of coaching and 36th year in education.

"The kids are just awesome," Kuzniczci said. "I love them."

He earned his 400th win in 2013 but took two years off of coaching to watch his son play baseball.

"He's definitely done some great work at Walnut building the programs," Walnut Hills athletic director Steve Ellison said.

Ellison said the Walnut Hills baseball program has grown from three teams (varsity, junior varsity and junior high) to six teams.

"He's definitely laid the foundation for years to come in regards to baseball at Walnut and being competitors year in and year out," Ellison said.

The Eagles (16-9) play their second game of the day at 7 p.m. Walnut Hills is scheduled to play Western Hills at Roselawn Park tonight.

Kuzniczci is stepping down after this season and moving to Arizona.

