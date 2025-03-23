'Very proud' | La Salle grad Lucas Byrd wins NCAA national championship

PHILADELPHIA — La Salle High School graduate Lucas Byrd is an NCAA national champion.

The University of Illinois redshirt senior won the 133-pound national title Saturday at the NCAA Championships in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"We are very proud and happy for Lucas," La Salle athletic director Brian Meyer told WCPO 9 Sports. "His hard work, dedication to his sport and commitment to excellence has always defined him and made him one of the best athletes and people to walk the halls of La Salle."

Byrd became the 21st Fighting Illini wrestler to win a national championship and earned the program’s 25th individual national title, according to the program.

“It has been one hell of a journey,” Byrd told the Illinois athletics website. “It has been the most exciting journeys that I've ever been on. Winning that match, hugging (coach) Jeremy (Hunter), giving all the coaching staff a hug because I have been a pain over these six years. They are my people, they're my home.”

Byrd, a 2019 La Salle graduate, defeated Iowa’s Drake Ayala to win the championship. Byrd is the first Illinois wrestler to win a national title since 2016. He’s the first Illinois wrestler to win a title at 133 pounds.

"I couldn't be happier for Lucas Byrd," Illinois coach Mike Poeta told the school website. "If anybody deserved to be the NCAA champion this year, it's him. The amount of work and sacrifice he put into this was amazing. This was not easy; it was a long journey for him, but he wrestled fantastic this weekend. He wanted to be the national champion and he went and got it, he took it. I couldn't be prouder of him.”

Byrd, named to the USA Today All-USA Wrestling Team as a La Salle senior, was the Division I state champion at 120 pounds with a 46-1 record. He also won the Division I state title at 113 pounds as a junior.

At the time of his graduation, Byrd's 171 career wins in high school was second all-time in La Salle history. He was a four-time state qualifier and state placer along with being a three-time district champion, three-time sectional champion and two-time Greater Catholic League wrestler of the year.

"His national championship and all the other accolades he has earned over his wrestling career — including two state championships while at La Salle — is an inspiration to all wrestling fans, especially those attending La Salle and all future Lancer wrestlers," Meyer said. "We couldn't be more thrilled for him and his family."

Byrd reflected on the significance of the national title Saturday.

"To sit here now I haven't even processed what has happened yet," Byrd told the Illinois athletics website. "I want to celebrate with my teammates, I want to celebrate with my coaches, I want to celebrate with my girlfriend and my family. My dad (Colerain Township resident Jeff Byrd) doesn't cry and he cried, that's a big deal. It's a feeling I will never forget."

