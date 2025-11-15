'Unbelievably proud' | Elder creates significant rally to advance to Division I regional final

CINCINNATI — Unreal.

It’s what the Elder football coaching staff and fans were feeling after the Panthers rallied to defeat visiting Princeton 32-30 in a Division I, Region 4 semifinal Friday night.

The Pit had 6,259 fans watch a game that will be discussed for years in Price Hill and beyond.

Princeton led 23-0 at the start of the third quarter after a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half.

Circumstances looked bleak for Elder. But, the Panthers never folded.

“We were dead a couple of times but just kept fighting,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said.

Ramsey has been at the helm for 28 seasons. It would be tough to discover a more thrilling way to victory.

“Unbelievably proud of this team,” Ramsey said.

Junior quarterback Kaden Estep threw for 315 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns. He also had six punts for 224 yards. Senior wide receiver Jackson Ruth had 12 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Elder trailed by one (30-29) after it missed a two-point conversion attempt with 1:01 left. However, junior kicker Josh Menner successfully attempted an onside kick that the Panthers recovered.

Senior Adam Re’s 22-yard field goal with 12 seconds left lifted the Panthers to their 12th consecutive win.

Princeton (9-3), which has won three consecutive Greater Miami Conference titles, rallied to defeat Winton Woods 23-22 in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 7.

Elder (12-0), which improved to 19-0 in the playoffs at The Pit, advances to play St. Xavier (9-2) in the Division I, Region 4 final at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in Mason (7,000 capacity).

Elder, which is 12-0 for the first time in program history, defeated host St. X 23-13 on Sept. 26.

It is the first time that Elder and St. X have a meeting in the regional final since 2001, according to Elder statistician Kelby Siler. That was the season when the Bombers won 24-21 and completed their journey as a state runner-up.

Friday will be the first postseason matchup between Elder and St. X since Nov. 5, 2021 (St. X 42-7 win). Next week is Elder’s first regional final since 2019 when it was a state runner-up.

St. X, a 2024 regional runner-up, defeated Moeller 17-13 Friday night at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. St. X snapped a seven-game losing streak to Moeller.

“I am so proud of the coaching staff and the kids,” St. X coach Steve Specht said. “There’s no quit in them. They have done a great job of focusing on being completely present, working on the next play regardless of what happened on the last. I am very proud of how far they’ve come.”

Middie Magic

Middletown is in a regional final for the first time since the 1980s, according to the OHSAA website and Middletown athletic department. The Middies defeated visiting Springfield 14-0 Friday night.

Middletown continues a significant turnaround with head coach Kali Jones, who is in his second season with the program. The Middies were 3-8 in 2023. Jones said Friday he is very proud of the program.

Middletown (10-2) plays Huber Heights Wayne (9-4) in the Division I, Region 2 final Nov. 21 at Trotwood-Madison.

Jones, a former Withrow and Woodward head coach, was the assistant offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Wayne from 2011-14.

Anderson remains undefeated

The Anderson football team defeated visiting La Salle 35-28 in a Division II regional semifinal.

Junior quarterback Owen Scalf was 22 of 28 passing for 281 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Tysin Weaver had eight receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, senior Ke’Maury Tye had 10 tackles, an interception and three pass deflections.

“The momentum kept going back and forth throughout the entire game,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “I’m so happy to see our group be resilient in the fourth quarter. Our community, parents and students were incredible tonight. The energy and spirit they brought made our program better tonight.”

Anderson is making its fourth consecutive regional final appearance next week. The Raptors (12-0) play Trotwood-Madison (8-3) at Lakota West.

Indian Hill is 12-0 for the first time

Indian Hill defeated Taft 25-19 to earn a 12-0 record for the first time in program history. It is the first 12-0 record in program history, according to athletic director Brian Phelps.

Indian Hill recovered a late Taft fumble in the end zone to seal the victory Friday night.

“Heck of a game by both teams,” Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. “It was real special.”

Indian Hill (12-0) plays Germantown Valley View (11-1) in the Division IV, Region 16 final at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

Taft completes its season with an 11-1 record. Taft had been 11-0 for the first time in program history.

Extra points



The OHSAA state semifinal bracket pairings are expected to be announced the week of Nov. 17. That determines which regions Nov. 28 at neutral locations

Greater Cincinnati is seeking its first OHSAA football state champion since 2021 when Winton Woods won the Division II state championship and Clinton-Massie won the Division IV crown

Colerain 2028 wide receiver Desean Flagg Jr. has scholarship offers from East Carolina, Miami University and Bowling Green, according to Colerain coach Jordan Stevens

Cooper senior quarterback Cam O'Hara (Western Kentucky verbal commit) completed his high school football career with 11,227 yards and 146 touchdowns, according to the Cooper football program

Friday, Nov. 21 schedule

OHSAA football regional finals

Division I, Region 2 (at Trotwood-Madison)

Middletown (10-2) vs. Huber Heights Wayne (9-4)

Division I, Region 4 (at Mason)

Elder (12-0) vs. St. Xavier (9-2)

Division II (at Lakota West)

Anderson (12-0) vs. Trotwood-Madison (8-3)

Division IV (at Fairfield Alumni Stadium)

Indian Hill (12-0) vs. Germantown Valley View (11-1)

KHSAA state quarterfinals

Class 1A

Newport (8-4) at Kentucky Country Day (10-1)

Newport Central Catholic (8-4) at Campbellsville (10-1)

Class 2A

Prestonsburg (12-0) at Beechwood (10-1)

Class 3A

Russell (10-2) at Lloyd (12-0)

Class 4A

Corbin (9-3) at Highlands (10-2)

Covington Catholic (9-3) at Boyle County (11-1)

Class 6A

Ryle (9-3) at Frederick Douglass (8-4)

