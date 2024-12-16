'Tremendous honor' | Moeller soccer coach Mike Welker steps down from the position

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller soccer coach Mike Welker couldn’t conceal the emotion in his voice Monday morning after informing the team of his decision to step down from the position.

“I’m bummed,” Welker admitted.

The longtime Crusaders coach and 2002 Moeller graduate stepped down Monday morning due to a professional opportunity not related to coaching he couldn’t turn down.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to be part of the Moeller soccer program for the last 14 years,” Welker said in a school news release. “Moeller soccer will always have a special place in my heart, and my family and I will continue to be the program’s number one fans.”

Welker, who coached in the 14th annual All-American Soccer Game this past weekend, led Moeller to four regional championships in seven seasons.

Under his leadership, the Crusaders earned 134 wins, 30 losses, and 25 ties overall, including 35 wins, 10 losses, and 9 ties in the Greater Catholic League (GCL). Moeller had an 18-0-4 record and was a Division I state semifinalist this past season.

These accomplishments include the best winning percentage in Moeller coaching history (.775) and the best GCL win percentage in Moeller history (.731).

The team broke records for most wins in a season, most consecutive games without a loss in regular season, and the longest winning streak of 24 games.

Welker’s impact was significant in Greater Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio.

“I think we helped shape how high school boys soccer was managed the past nine years,” Welker said. “I’m really proud.”

Moeller High School Athletic Director Jonathan Hayes expressed gratitude for Coach Welker’s contributions to the program.

“Coach Welker elevated our soccer program to extraordinary heights,” Hayes said in a statement. “Under his leadership, our soccer program has dominated locally and has been a major factor on the state and national stage.”

The coaching position is expected to be posted by the school in early January.

