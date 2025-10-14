Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Sycamore's Sadler Family Baseball and Softball Complex opening ceremony set for Saturday

Screenshot 2025-10-03 110246.jpg
Sycamore Community Schools
Sycamore Community Schools announced the opening ceremony of the Sadler Family Baseball and Softball Complex is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Screenshot 2025-10-03 110246.jpg
Posted

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Sycamore Community Schools announced the opening ceremony of the Sadler Family Baseball and Softball Complex is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore High School.

The state-of-the-art athletic facility will provide lasting benefits to student-athletes and the broader Sycamore community for future generations.

Sycamore Community Schools said in a news release that it invites alumni, families and supporters to join the district at the opening ceremony.

"The grand opening of the all turf baseball and softball fields represents many years of tireless work by our community,” Sycamore athletic director Andrew Ovington said. “We are so excited to be able to open these fields for our student-athletes and can't wait to see them start their offseason workouts ahead of the spring baseball and softball seasons."

Screenshot 2025-10-03 110211.jpg
The grand opening of the all-turf baseball and softball fields represents many years of tireless work by the Sycamore community, according to Sycamore athletic director Andrew Ovington.

The complex is thanks to the generosity of 1969 Sycamore graduate Randy Sadler and his family as well as several other donors.

The new complex will feature:

  • Dan Henke Field, an all-synthetic turf baseball field named in honor of Dan Henke, a former teacher, administrator and Sadler’s baseball coach at Sycamore
  • An all-synthetic turf softball field (naming rights still available)
  • New fencing around both fields including a new backstop tension netting system, new foul poles and brick backstop walls
  • New batting cages for baseball and softball
  • Several dugout improvements including new benches for baseball and softball proudly built by the Hahn Family and exterior paint

"We are grateful to the Sadler Family and several other donors and supporters that helped bring this vision to life,” Ovington said. “The opening of Dan Henke Field means so much to many Sycamore alumni and various members of our community. Dan Henke has been a staple of Sycamore athletics for several decades and we look forward to celebrating this moment with him and his family."

Phase One of the Sadler Family Baseball and Softball Complex broke ground on May 20.

There is still planning and fundraising that needs to be completed for Phase Two and Phase Three of the initial project planning.

This includes the exterior areas such as lighting, bleachers, press boxes, a concession stand and a revamped plaza.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Bengals are going all-in on rookies as Barrett Carter takes over at linebacker NFL uses AI to predict injuries, aiming to keep players healthier Bengals have confidence with Flacco. Now they need to work on quicker starts

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!