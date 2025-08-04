Sycamore High School's Seger Stadium set for grand re-opening ceremony Aug. 16

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Sycamore High School is planning for a grand re-opening ceremony for Seger Stadium Aug. 16 as the boys and girls soccer programs start their respective seasons.

The stadium officially re-opened Aug. 1. New turf at Chris Combs Field accommodates the soccer and lacrosse teams starting this school year.

In addition to the new turf, the stadium will also add new signage. The facility also extended netting behind the goals.

Construction started in early June with the removal of the previous turf and the installation of the new surface.

The stadium is named Seger Stadium in honor of Mark Seger for his generous donation to fund the turf replacement. Seger was also the lead donor for the Seger Family Natatorium that opened in July 2024.

"We are beyond grateful for Mr. Seger's support of Sycamore Athletics and his positive influence on the community,” Sycamore athletic director Andrew Ovington said. “His generosity means a lot to the entire Sycamore community, and especially our student-athletes."

The field is named Chris Combs Field to honor 1980 Sycamore graduate, Chris Combs, who died in November 2024. Combs was a beloved member of the Sycamore community and a former soccer player and coach.

In recent years, Seger and Combs became close friends and Seger requested to honor the field in his friend’s name for his positive impact in the community.

A grand re-opening ceremony will take place Aug. 16 at a boys/girls soccer doubleheader against Little Miami. Sycamore will recognize the Seger family and Combs family between the girls and boys soccer season openers. The girls soccer game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., while the boys game is set for 7:30 p.m.

"I can't wait for our student-athletes to be able to step foot on the new turf,” Ovington said. “We want to ensure that our Sycamore athletes have the best possible facilities to compete on and I know our soccer and lacrosse programs are extremely grateful to Mr. Seger and can't wait to get started with their fall seasons."

