'Super surreal' | Ryle senior Dylan McIntyre pitches Raiders' first perfect game

UNION, Ky. — Ryle right-handed pitcher Dylan McIntyre has set multiple program career records during his senior season.

Whether it’s the wins, strikeouts or pitching appearances, the 17-year-old has created a legacy in the Northern Kentucky program.

“Proud of him,” Ryle baseball coach Joe Aylor said. “He’s definitely earned it. He’s earned the respect of the region. He’s earned the respect of the coaches, the community here at Ryle.”

McIntyre is one of 13 seniors on one of Northern Kentucky’s best programs this spring.

“He’s an assistant coach for us," Aylor said. "What Dylan needs, he does. He’s the one that kind of sets the tone for himself. He’s a guy we can bounce ideas off of."

Besides the team wins and personal accolades, one moment from this season stands above the rest for the Raiders’ ace.

On April 29, McIntyre threw the first perfect game in Ryle baseball history.

WATCH: Ryle pitcher Dylan McIntyre recounts perfect game

Ryle senior Dylan McIntyre pitches Raiders' first perfect game

“I don’t think that’s something I’ll ever forget,” McIntyre said. “I feel like people will be saying that for years to me. I haven’t heard the end of it since.”

McIntyre struck out 13 batters on just 74 pitches in a 3-0 win at Boone County April 29. The seven-inning contest will always be remembered as the first perfect game since Ryle started baseball in 1993.

“I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen again,” McIntyre said. “If it does, that’s good. But, it’s super surreal, honestly. Something I did in my senior year, especially.”

McIntyre has received a great deal of text messages from his friends about the game. He went out to eat with his family in celebration after the game.

It was a proud moment for McIntyre’s father, former Ryle pitcher Ryan McIntyre, too. Dylan wears a shirt his father wore during his high school career.

“He is super proud of me,” Dylan said of his father. “They’ve been super supportive — him and my mom (Gina) — and really helped me out.”

McIntyre kept the baseball from the game, and it’s on display at the family home.

The souvenir is a reminder of his success and potential for the future. McIntyre, who is committed to nationally recognized San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas, has a dream to play Major League Baseball one day.

“Honestly, I think the sky is the limit,” Aylor said. “We’re talking about a senior who throws 93 (miles per hour). I think there’s a chance he can go wherever he wants to go. As far as his hard work is going to take him.”

Ryle opens the 33rd District tournament at noon Sunday against either Heritage Academy or Boone County in a game at Cooper.

