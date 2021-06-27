Star Woodward point guard Paul McMillan IV heading to Phoenix for senior year

Woodward High School point guard Paul McMillan IV has decided to transfer to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona for his senior year, according to his family.

McMillan, ranked Ohio's No. 2 player overall in the 2022 class by 247 Sports, was an early candidate for the Ohio Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade state player of the year awards.

McMillan's resume during his high school career speaks for itself. He has 1,887 career points. This past season, he averaged 28 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (19-4). He shot 55% from the field including 52.4% from the 3-point arc and 84% from the free-throw line.

McMillan has several significant scholarship offers, including from the likes of Cincinnati, Xavier, Dayton, Louisville, Kansas State, Purdue, Penn State, Mississippi, Arizona State and others.

A MaxPreps Junior All-American honorable mention selection in April, McMillan is rated the nation's No. 10 point guard in his class by 247 Sports.

