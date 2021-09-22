St. Xavier senior kicker Mason Rohmiller is 'unflappable' for the Bombers this season

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier senior kicker Mason Rohmiller has made 29 of 30 point-after attempts, converted eight touchbacks and is third on the team with 32 points this season.

That is just the start of his high school kicking resume for the Bombers (5-0), who are ranked No. 10 nationally by MaxPreps and play host to Elder (2-3) Friday night.

"I trust Mason with every fiber of my being," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "He's done a tremendous job for us; he continues to do a tremendous job. He's unflappable."

At one point, Rohmiller made 79 consecutive PATs – tied for 10th all-time in Ohio High School Athletic Association history – in a streak that started in November 2019.

RELATED: Sign for our high school sports newsletter

Join the Cincinnati area high school sports Facebook group

"Just about 95% of my work is done in the offseason," Rohmiller said. "Once the season rolls around, I'm just kicking a football. I've done all the work in the offseason to prepare myself. It's nothing different than what I've been doing."

Mike Dyer/WCPO St. Xavier senior kicker Mason Rohmiller has made 29 of 30 point-after attempts this season for the Bombers (5-0), who play host to Elder (2-3) Friday night.

Rohmiller credited senior holder Brennan Bareswilt and junior snapper William Hendon for giving him the utmost confidence in pressure situations.

"There is nothing like a Friday night," Rohmiller said.

Rohmiller led St. X with 85 points – including 52 of 52 on PATs and 11 of 13 on field goals during the Bombers' 2020 state championship season, according to St. X statistician Kelby Siler.

Rohmiller made eight consecutive field goals over the final seven games in 2020, including the game-winning field goal against Springfield in the state semifinal.

"My anxiety levels have gone down the last three years because I know he'll handle whatever situation we put him in," said St. X special teams coordinator Tim Banker. "He's very confident in himself, but he'll also put a limit on himself where he knows where he can make it from or not."

Despite all those statistics, what Rohmiller is most proud of this season was being named one of six captains in the preseason by his teammates.

"It was a huge honor; we've had a great group of guys come through this program who have been captains," Rohmiller said. "Guys who I've looked up to. When I was a sophomore playing here I really looked up to (former quarterback) Matt Rueve and (former offensive lineman) Jack Kirby, and then last year I looked up to all four of our captains. So it's a huge honor."

Rohmiller is the first kicker to be named a St. X captain since Specht took over as head coach in 2004.

"I think Mason has earned all the accolades that he's received, and one of the things that I was hoping to see this year was that his peers would see his leadership ability and they would decide to vote him a captain. And it played out that way, and I couldn't be more proud of a young man," Specht said. "He does it the right way. I hate when kickers say, 'Oh, I'm just a kicker.' You're a vital player on this team and in this organization."

Milt Wentzel for St. Xavier High School St. Xavier senior kicker Mason Rohmiller has had eight touchbacks this season for the Bombers.

Rohmiller, who also plays tennis for the Bombers in the spring, has a 4.4 grade-point average.

He's considering a pre-medicine track in college and has communicated with Ivy League programs and the University of Cincinnati about potential kicking opportunities.

"St. X is definitely not an easy school, and school is something I pride myself on," Rohmiller said. "I do my very best in the classroom, so it's something that I'm proud of."

Rohmiller said he's enjoyed every opportunity within the St. X football program going back to his freshman year, when he sent an email to a coach asking for a tryout.

"We're already five weeks in, and it's moving really fast," Rohmiller said. "Someday I won't have this opportunity anymore, so I just got to cherish every moment of it while I have it."