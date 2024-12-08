St. Xavier's Chase Herbstreit, son of Kirk Herbstreit, signs with Michigan

CINCINNATI — St. Xavier senior quarterback Chase Herbstreit has signed to play football at the University of Michigan, according to St. X football coach Steve Specht.

Herbstreit is the youngest son of ESPN college football analyst and Amazon NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who is a former Ohio State quarterback.

The University of Michigan made the announcement on social media Sunday. Specht said it's his understanding that Chase has signed for a full scholarship with the Wolverines.

Kirk Herbstreit commented on his son's commitment on X, formerly Twitter.

"So proud of you Chase! Congratulations on this incredible opportunity," Kirk Herbstreit wrote. "Look forward to watching you continue to grow and develop at Michigan. Keep grinding!!"

Herbstreit threw for 1,609 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Bombers (10-4) this past season. He also rushed for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. St. X was a Division I regional runner-up.

Herbstreit, who is listed at 6-feet-2 and 195 pounds, took snaps for three seasons at St. X starting as a sophomore in 2022. He was a Greater Catholic League South division second-team selection this past season.

