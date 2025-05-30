St. Xavier, McNicholas prepare for boys volleyball state Final Four

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two Greater Cincinnati boys volleyball teams are competing for state championships starting Friday afternoon at Wittenberg University.

St. Xavier (Division I) and McNicholas (Division II) are trying to win back-to-back state titles for the first time, respectively.

St. X (23-2) plays Cleveland St. Ignatius in a Division I state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday. The winner plays either Thomas Worthington or New Albany in the state final at noon Saturday at Pam Evans Smith Arena.

St. X has won 18 consecutive matches against Ohio opponents. The Bombers, which have 14 trips to the state Final Four in program history, defeated St. Ignatius in the 2024 state final. The Bombers are seeking their fifth state title in program history.

“Every season is different,” said St. X coach Bill Ferris, who is in his 24th season. “We have expectations that are high. We have goals that are similar. But, the way we get there every single year is different. This one has been a fun year with the guys. Some ups, some downs. And to be playing this weekend is really fun.”

The Bombers are led by several players including junior outside hitter Joe Taggart (Ohio State verbal commit), who was named the Division I state player of the year.

Senior captains Cam Evans (setter), a second-team all-state selection, and Matteo Romeo (outside hitter) have been instrumental in leading the Bombers.

“It’s been an incredible journey especially for me as a senior leading this team with my fellow captain Matteo Romeo,” Evans said. “We couldn’t be more happier with the success that we’ve had. We just got to get two more (matches).”

McNicholas (25-1) plays Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a Division II state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Wittenberg.

McNicholas High School The McNicholas boys volleyball team is seeking its second straight Division II state title.

The Rockets’ only loss occurred against visiting St. Xavier April 2.

McNicholas is trying to win its second straight state title and their second championship in program history.

This is the third consecutive season that McNicholas is in the state Final Four.

McNicholas coach Connor Games, a 2015 graduate and the program’s junior varsity coach last season, said the Rockets are a humble group with a strong work ethic. This is a team with nine seniors.

St. Vincent-St. Mary is also making its third consecutive state Final Four appearance. McNicholas won the regular-season matchup on April 12.

McNicholas is led by several players including Gavin Gerhard (351 kills and 74 service aces), Ayden Williams (58 blocks), Kevin Kaser (259 digs), Ethan Gundrum (62 service aces and 466 aces).

The Division II state final is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

