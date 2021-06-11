St. Xavier junior Adam Wade receives prestigious USA Water Polo camp invitation

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier High School rising junior Adam Wade has received a prestigious invitation to USA Water Polo's National Team Selection Camp June 28-30 in Orange County, Calif., according to St. X coach Paul Splitt.

Wade will be among approximately 50 other male athletes from around the nation as they compete for a spot on the Cadet National Team.

The NTSC will have up to three practices a day for roughly two to three hours each session, Splitt said. There will be coaches from all over the country who will evaluate and coach the individuals.

The Olympic Development Program (ODP) selects different national teams for each age group including development, cadet and youth.

There is also a Junior National Team (Under-20) and the Senior National Team (the Olympic team).

Wade, who lives in Mason, will represent the Great Lakes Zone (Ohio, Michigan and western Pennslyvania), St. Xavier High School and Moose Water Polo Club.

Wade said he found out Thursday about the invitation and was thrilled to hear about the opportunity.

"A lot of my teammates have helped me throughout the whole season," Wade said. "It just means a lot to me."

The national team coaches will select an 'A' team and a 'B' team, Splitt said.

The 'A' team will represent the country for this cycle and will compete internationally for the next year when the process repeats again, Splitt said.

The 'B' team will also do some international events such as a training trip to Budapest, Hungary in August.

"Adam is truly one step away from representing the United State in international competition," Splitt said. "Absolutely amazing. And in an Olympic year, what a cool opportunity. He will be training with several kids who will ultimately end up as an Olympian in the future."

Wade is the first individual from St. X and Moose Water Polo Club to be invited to this prestigious camp, according to Splitt, who has been coaching water polo in Cincinnati since 2000.

Wade, 16, attended multiple regional camps in March and April and was invited to the regional tryout camp in Chicago. It was there that he was selected among the top 50 cadets in the nation.

"You don't get an Adam every year," Splitt said.

"He's a special kid and I'm really proud of what he's been able to accomplish so far and I'm really excited about what he's going to be able to do not just in water polo but in life. He is a special kid. Wherever he goes he's going to do some amazing things."

