St. Xavier receives $1 million to launch football endowment, renames stadium

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier High School announced Tuesday morning it has entered a partnership with Cincinnati-based RDI Corporation and the school's stadium will be renamed RDI Stadium this fall.

The school said RDI's $1 million investment to endow the St. Xavier football program kicks off a concentrated effort to endow school programs in perpetuity.

RDI Stadium seats 7,500 and hosts St. Xavier athletics and school events alongside community events.

The stadium, previously known as Ballaban Field at St. Xavier Stadium, opened on campus in 2003. The late Tom Ballaban was a former longtime teacher and St. X head football coach who died in 2014.

“In honor of the $1 million investment by RDI to launch our football endowment, we are pleased that our events will take place in RDI Stadium on Ballaban Field,” said St. Xavier president Tim Reilly. “We are thankful for RDI’s commitment to the young men and mission of St. Xavier High School.”

RELATED: Sign for our new high school sports newsletter

RDI Corporation provides companies with contact center support and managed IT services along with data analytics and web applications, according to a news release. Its CEO, Bronson Trebbi, is a 1990 St. X graduate.

“We operate our businesses with a serve-first mindset, in which we commit each day to humbly serving our employees, clients, and our communities," Trebbi said in a release. "My experience at St. X set the tone in many ways for how we live inside our company. We share the same spirit of service that embodies St. Xavier’s Men for Others mantra.”

St. X released its soccer and football season schedules for fall 2021 on Tuesday morning, including those games that will be played at RDI Stadium.

St. Xavier High School St. Xavier High School announced its 2021 football season schedule on Tuesday morning. The Bombers are the reigning Division I state champion.

"We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of St. Xavier Athletics in RDI Stadium and continuing to honor Coach Ballaban with Ballaban Field," said St. Xavier athletic director Brian Reinhart.

"This partnership with RDI brings together the past, present and future as we continue our pursuit of developing young men in the Jesuit tradition who strive for the magis, the more, in all they do."

St. Xavier High School St. Xavier announced its 2021 soccer season schedule. The Bombers were a Division I state semifinalist in 2020.

The football team, the reigning Division I state champion, opens the season against visiting Lakota West on Aug. 20. That is a rematch of the memorable 2020 regional final at Lakota West.

The soccer team opens the season Aug. 21 at Lakota East. The Bombers, a Division I state semifinalist in 2020, play their first home game against Toledo St. John's Jesuit on Aug. 28.