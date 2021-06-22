St. Xavier football team ranked No. 23 nationally this preseason by MaxPreps

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The St. Xavier High School football team is ranked No. 23 nationally in the MaxPreps Preseason Top 25 high school football rankings.

The Bombers (10-2 in 2020), the reigning Division I state champion, open the season against Lakota West Aug. 20. That will be a rematch of the 2020 regional final that St. X won at Lakota West.

St. X returns nine offensive starters, including senior quarterback Brogan McCaughey, who threw for 2,708 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

Senior running back Charles Kellom rushed for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 22 receptions for 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior tight end Max Klare and senior offensive lineman Brian Parker are verbally committed to Duke.

Other offensive returning starters include senior offensive linemen Cameron Collins, Brody Koch, Jack Renneker and Nick Uhl. Senior running back Luke Vrsansky rushed for 456 yards and five touchdowns.

St. X returns eight defensive starters including senior defensive back Eli Kirk, who had 74 tackles and three interceptions last season, according to the Greater Catholic League website.

Senior linebacker Grant Lyons, a Miami University verbal commit, had 54 tackles including six sacks and three forced fumbles.

Other returning defensive starters include senior defensive backs Josh Anderson, Brennan Bareswilt, Ryan Nolan and Alex Kemper. Senior defensive lineman Sam Buerkle and senior linebacker Sean Reilly also return.

St. X senior kicker Mason Rohmiller also returns. Rohmiller was 11 of 13 on field goals and 52 of 52 on extra points.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) - the reigning national champion - is ranked No. 2 nationally. IMG Academy plays at La Salle Sept. 3.

The Ohio high school football season officially starts the week of Aug. 16.