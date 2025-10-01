'Special type of player' | Beechwood's Tyler Fryman is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood junior Tyler Fryman didn’t realize he scored five touchdowns in last week’s 68-6 win over visiting Owen County.

But, that’s not altogether surprising for the star wide receiver and safety who is verbally committed to the University of Louisville for baseball.

Fryman is all about helping the storied program in Fort Mitchell succeed on the field. He enjoys competing with his friends and teammates by his side on Friday nights.

“Anytime you are a junior captain around here it’s kind of special,” Beechwood football coach Jay Volker said. “He’s definitely a special type of player. But, he’s also a great leader as well.”

Fryman had three receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a punt return for a score in the Tigers’ highest point total for a game this season.

Beechwood (4-1), the reigning Kentucky Class 2A state champion, plays at Walton-Verona (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“Coming out of a loss against CovCath (Sept. 19), the big picture was just getting better every day and looking forward to the playoffs,” Fryman said. “We’re just focusing in on ourselves.”

Fryman, a star outfielder on the Beechwood baseball team, is receiving college football scholarship offers including Notre Dame, Louisville, Miami University and Toledo. Volker expects the football scholarship offers will continue to increase.

“It’s obviously a blessing,” Fryman said. “Just trying to stay humble and keep working hard and don’t lose work ethic because somebody is always trying to go after you.”

Fryman is a dynamic playmaker for the Tigers. It seems every moment he handles the football, there is an ability to reach the end zone. That’s not by accident. Fryman makes others better around him.

His athleticism and the ability to play both sides of the football are key to the college recruiting spotlight. Fryman is an excellent student with a significant grade-point average and ACT score.

“You always hear the same thing from a coach,” Volker said. “If your best players are your hardest workers, it makes it really easy. Tyler is that guy.”

Fryman, 17, said the foundation for his work ethic is the Bible. He’s inspired by his parents and their loving example. He also enjoys cooking (chicken alfredo) and baking (cinnamon rolls).

“I just want to be the best person I can be not only now but later on in life,” Fryman said. “Be a good father, be a good husband. That’s the biggest goal in life to just grow and do God’s work.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter