'Special moment' | Covington Catholic cross country runner reflects on state championship

PARK HILLS, Ky. — More than three weeks have passed since Covington Catholic senior Joe Mayer won the Kentucky Class 2A boys cross country state championship.

And yet the unforgettable moment was more than just a trophy to the 17-year-old, who is also Covington Catholic's class president.

Joe won the state title in 15 minutes and 44.15 seconds Nov. 1 at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, just months after his father, Dan Mayer, died unexpectedly at the age of 42 this past summer.

It was a culmination of four years of blood, sweat and tears.

“He would’ve loved to see the state title," Joe said last week.

Joe said he gained a greater appreciation for family, friends and teammates.

“I think the coolest thing about it was the amount of people that were there,” Joe said. “It was the most uplifted and supportive I felt all the way around.”

A year after finishing in third place, Joe wasn’t going to be denied.

“I’m going to get there first or fall apart and not make it,” Joe said when we asked him about his thought process.

Despite having knee issues and questioning his purpose for running earlier this year, Joe continued training. At times, he said he felt like running was an enemy.

But a conversation with Colonels coach Jeremy Mosher proved to be inspirational. After all, running had given Joe so much throughout high school.

“I’m running for more people,” Joe said. “It’s bigger than myself.”

Dozens of family members and supporters greeted Joe at the finish line on that first day of November. The joy was palpable.

“It was a very special moment when Joe crossed the finish line in front of his mom (Elizabeth Mayer), siblings, grandparents, relatives and many of Dan’s friends in attendance,” Covington Catholic athletic director Tony Bacigalupo said. “Dan was a lifelong friend, classmate and teammate of mine and a wonderful human being.”

Joe said Dan was always supportive of him and emphasized the importance of a spiritual perspective. Joe and Dan attended Friday Mass together at Covington Catholic.

“You can’t talk about my dad as a person without talking about faith,” Joe said. “When all else fails, faith is there.”

That’s how Joe approaches his life. It's how he remembers his late dad.

The National Honor Society President had a 4.4 weighted grade-point average as a junior. He scored a 34 on his ACT. He’s still considering his options for college.

Most importantly, he’s set an example to others around him at Covington Catholic. He’s a volunteer for a grief support group and mentor to other students.

And yet, Joe said it’s the school that has given him so much in return.

“It means everything,” Joe said. “There is no world in which I can ask for a better high school experience. It’s had such a huge impact on my life.”

On Jan. 3, Joe will be recognized for his athletic accomplishments as a junior and senior. That will take place during Covington Catholic's home basketball game against Newport Central Catholic – Dan’s alma mater.

As one of the school's most accomplished athletes, Joe's legacy is far beyond the success in competition.

“Joe has taught us how to live with gratitude and live with faith,” Bacigalupo said. “He has taught us more than we can imagine."

