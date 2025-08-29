Scores for Week 2 of the Cincinnati, NKY high school football season

CINCINNATI — The Friday night lights are back here in the Tri-State as we cover the second week of the high school football season.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is an intriguing non-conference showdown between Purcell Marian and Wyoming. The Cowboys have won 46 consecutive regular-season road games — second in Ohio regardless of divisions, while the Cavaliers have a good deal of potential after winning a playoff game in head coach Chris Mobley Jr.'s first season.

"Playoffs start Friday for us," Mobley said. "That’s what it comes down to."

That won't be the only game we cover this week.

Our crews will also be at Kings vs. Winton Woods, Cooper vs. Highlands, NewCath vs. Beechwood and Dixie Heights vs. Badin. We'll be showing highlights from St. Xavier vs. Centerville and Elder vs. CovCath and more as well on tonight's Friday Football starting at 11:15 p.m. on WCPO 9.

Get all of the latest scores below: